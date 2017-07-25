150 little terns set to fly Gronant for Africa

VOLUNTEERS who have put in hundreds of hours caring for little terns are optimistic that more than 150 fledglings will leave Gronant for West Africa next month.



Gronant, near Prestatyn, is the only little tern colony in Wales.



The short-tailed chattering seabirds started nesting on the sand in May.



Despite a “challenging” season, 109 little tern chicks have fledged so far from nests.



Most pairs that lost nests to high tides, strong winds and fox predation have re-laid and over the last two weeks, 100 chicks have hatched.



This year, volunteers have already given an aggregate of 459 hours to help protect the Gronant little tern colony.



Working with Denbighshire Countryside Service, the team have constructed protective fencing, cleared debris from electric fencing, followed high tides and monitored little terns through co-ordinated counts.



Jack Slattery, EU LIFE+ Gronant little tern people engagement officer, said: “Over 150 pairs return to breed here each year. This is 10 per cent of the total population in Britain.



“This season started excellently for the little terns at Gronant. The first nest was found on May 15 and over the next 10 days, more than 80 were discovered.”



But Mr Slattery added: “Unfortunately, the conditions at Gronant became more challenging. At the end of May, high tides hit the North Wales coast.



”Despite our best efforts to move nests to safety, 22 were still flooded. This was followed by high winds in early June.



“To prevent eggs from being buried by sand, the little terns were forced to sit tight until the winds dropped again. As a result of strong winds, 17 nests were buried and subsequently abandoned.



“This year, the colony has also suffered heavily from red fox predation. In June, a red fox managed to crawl underneath electric fencing and sadly, 142 eggs were ‘predated’ in total.



“Despite these challenges, Denbighshire Countryside Service staff and volunteers are hopeful that 150 little tern fledglings will leave for west Africa from Gronant Dunes.



“This would be very good result considering the difficult season faced by the Gronant little tern colony.”



The Gronant little tern colony has been managed by Denbighshire Countryside Service since 2005.



Funding is provided by Presthaven Sands Caravan Park, the Welsh Assembly Government and EU LIFE+ Nature. Wardens are employed to protect the colony, but they rely heavily on support from volunteers.

