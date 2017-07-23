Abergele pick up huge win of promotion chasing Dolgellau

ABERGELE picked up a huge win in their fight for North Wales Cricket League Division One survival with a two-wicket home success over Dolgellau.

Gele bowler Owen Lynam was in ruthless form throughout his time in the field, helping himself to the wickets of Gareth Lanagan (4), Sion Francis (22), Eric Herbert (4) and Sam Williams to end a stunning 12 over spell with figures of 4-31.

He was aided considerably by the efforts of Karl Higgins, who took a pair of wickets for the loss of just three runs, while David Moulsen also secured a brace at a cost of one run as the title hopefuls were skittled for just 61 from 27 overs.

The home run chase got off to a poor start as Eric Herbert took the scalps of Ben Garnett (10), Moulson (6) and skipper Ed Rooney (4), with Mark Edmonson also in red hot form to ensure a nervy end to proceedings with the wickets of David Williams (1), Richard Marsh-Evans (4), Tom Sharp (9) and Sam Painter (7) on his way to figures of 4-27.

A staggering 20 extras by the away side proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Jain Sebastian and Lynam seeing out the remainder of the innings to ensure the hosts reached their required total with just two wickets to spare after 18 overs.

Their fourth win of the campaign moves them 20 points above the bottom two, and Rooney’s men will be looking for further success this Saturday when they host Llay Welfare.