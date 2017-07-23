Former Prestatyn Town star Davies nets for Nantwich Town in shock Wrexham win

FORMER Prestatyn Town striker Jordan Davies netted the only goal of the game for new club Nantwich Town in their win over Wrexham.

The gifted forward, who spearheaded the Seasiders’ title winning campaign in the Huws Gray Alliance last term, announced his decision to leave the club earlier this summer in a bid to make a name for himself at a higher level.

A former Glyndwr Academy prospect, Davies return to haunt his former club on 12 minutes with a fine finish past Christian Dibble to give Town a shock victory over Dean Keates’ men, who dominated proceedings for long periods but were unable to find the net despite creating a plethora of chances throughout.

Manager Neil Gibson moved to replace the young talent recently with the signing of Zyaac Edwards, who has hit the ground running at the Motion Finance Stadium with a number of goals in friendly matches ahead of their return to the Welsh Premier League.