Meliden secure impressive pre-season win over Holyhead Town

MELIDEN continue to impress ahead of the new Lock Welsh Alliance campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Holyhead Town.

The home side opened the scoring after a strong start in fine style when Ashley New unleashed a sensational 35-yard drive that found its way into the net via a deflection.

Things got even better soon after when the hosts doubled their advantage through Mark Price, who finished well after some superb approach play from Hayden Kivell.

Price was one of the standout performers on the day and he fired a deserved brace after another free-flowing team move after the break to seal the victory, and the hosts saved the best for last when Ollie Jones scored wonderful individual strike after beating two players and finding the net.

This enabled them to see out the remainder of the game in comfortable fashion ahead of their league campaign, where they are expected to be one of the frontrunners to seal the Division Two title.