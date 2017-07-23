Prestatyn Town secure Litherland success ahead of busy week

PRESTATYN Town produced another positive result as they prepare for their Welsh Premier League return with a 4-1 home triumph over Litherland.

The Seasiders managed to pull off another comfortable victory despite missing a number of key squad members, and Macauley Taylor got them off to a flyer with a close range finish following a fine team move.

This joy proved to be short lived as the Merseyside outfit got themselves back into the contest when a defensive mix-up left Steve Ferrigan with a free header seven yards out, and he managed to find the corner past Carl Jones.

Neil Gibson’s men responded well to the setback and created numerous opportunities to regain the advantage throughout the period, but the likes of Noah Edwards and Taylor missing chances during the half.

They finally made their pressure count after the interval courtesy of Jack Higgins, who notched his first of the afternoon on 51 minutes following a period of sustained pressure.

The introduction of talisman Michael Parker gave the WPL side the boost they needed, and the skipper was on hand to double their lead on 71 minutes with a neat finish.

With the visitors wilting under the heat and pressure, there was still time for another goal for the Town faithful to celebrate and it came with time expiring through Higgins once again, who bagged his brace after delivery an impressive strike into the bottom corner.

Town will step up their preparations considerably this week with three games in the space of four games, beginning with a trip to League Two outfit Newport County on Tuesday.

This will be followed by two home ties against a Tranmere Rovers XI on Wednesday, before they entertain Huws Gray Alliance title hopefuls Flint Town United on Friday (both 7.45pm).