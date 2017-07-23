Rhyl face gruelling week ahead of Huws Gray Alliance campaign

RHYL continued their pre-season preparations with a 3-1 home reverse to Altrincham.

Niall McGuinness’ side were given another tough test against , and there were once again plenty of positives to take from the performance as the Lilywhites look to make an instant return to the Welsh Premier League.

The visitors began the brighter of the two sides and they went ahead on 14 minutes when Josh Amis headed home from close range following a short corner from a Jerome Wright delivery.

Chances fell at both ends throughout the half, with Alex Tichiner and Tom Rowlands narrowly missing the target for the home side.

After the break saw the Lilies come out with a renewed sense of purpose and they levelled matters on the hour mark when substitute Jack Hoult steered a superb header over the visiting keeper and into the net.

Alty immediately responded when John Disney got up the right, cut in and saw his goalbound left-footed shot deflect off a defender’s head and loop into the net to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

Things got even better for the away side soon after when they doubled their advantage on 74 minutes when a defensive lapse resulted in James Poole finding the target, and despite their best efforts McGuinness’ side were unable to find a route back into the game and suffered their third friendly defeat in five contests.

The Huws Gray Alliance promotion hopefuls continue their preparations with three fixtures in the space of five days, starting with a trip to Nantwich on Tuesday night who now have former Prestatyn Town striker Jordan Davies on their books.

They then host League One outfit Shrewsbury Town on Thursday at the Corbett Sports Stadium (7.30pm), before travelling to Witton Albion on Saturday.