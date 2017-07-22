New project aims to improve the experience of patients at Glan Clwyd Hospital

PATIENTS wishing to leave feedback following a stay in hospital now have a new point of contact.



A Patient Advice and Support (PAS) service has been introduced at Glan Clwyd Hospital. Launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), the new service will give patients a voice in terms of airing concerns and compliments, and the staff a chance to deal with issues “promptly”.



The project aims to improve the experience of patients at the Bodelwyddan base. Three PAS officers will be based at the hospital to assist with queries. The team can also be contacted by email or phone.



Maggie Pierce, patient experience manager, said: “Our aim is to work with our colleagues to ensure issues they have are resolved efficiently and in a timely manner.



“Services similar to PAS are well established in England and have been effective in improving the quality of care. The PAS officers are here to provide independent, impartial advice and support to patients and family members, and will make a significant difference to the overall experience people have when visiting the hospital.



“We already have a well-established concerns procedure in place, but sometimes people want to highlight areas or services which could be improved, or just want to talk to someone about their care.



“We’ve also heard that people often don’t know how to pass on positive comments, which is something the service will also be addressing.”



The PAS officers have undergone six weeks of training and spent time on wards and departments at Glan Clwyd Hospital.



Bryn Knowles, one of the new recruits, said: “We’ve been in place for six weeks now meeting staff and learning how different parts of the hospital work. It’s been really important to spend time learning where everything is, getting to know the staff and sharing information on what we’ll be doing.”



To contact the PAS team email BCU.PASO@wales.nhs.uk or telephone 01745 448788 Ext 2736