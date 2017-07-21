Rhyl Samaritans plea for volunteers

A DESPERATE plea for more volunteers has been issued by the Samaritans.



Dafydd Rees-Owen, director of the emotional support organisation in Rhyl, said the number of calls there had risen “significantly”.



He said: “In particular, we really need listening volunteers. The number of calls has risen over the years and it is so important that we can answer them all.



”Not only the amount but the seriousness of the calls have changed and the length of calls.”



He added: “At the moment, in the Rhyl branch, we have 25 listening volunteers but we are short. Some charities, like Childline for example, have a lot of volunteers but we urgently need more more people to come forward in the town.”



Other roles with the Samaritans include support volunteers, administration, fundraising and publicity.



If you can help, call 03705627282 or email volunteering@samaritans.org

