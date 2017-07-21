Skies lit up in a kaleidoscope of colour as Rhyl Sky Tower becomes beacon of light

RHYL’s decorative beacon brightened up the night sky last night.



The Sky Tower – that has been revamped as part of the town’s regeneration – was switched on for the first time 'officially' at about 8pm.

The colour changing tower ‘wakes up’ at sunset and switches off at 2am. The structure, to come on every day, uses various lighting colours that can be changed and programmed.



Councillor Hugh Evans, leader of Denbighshire and Cabinet Lead Member for the Economy, said: “This is yet another significant milestone in the regeneration of the town’s waterfront.



Photo: Ian Fairbrother



“The Sky Tower can be seen from far and wide and lighting up the Tower will enhance its uniqueness and make it a real attraction for people travelling towards Rhyl.



“We have an ambitious programme of development planned for Rhyl and this is yet another visual reminder that the regeneration work is on-going. We are putting together pieces of the regeneration jig-saw bit by bit and we firmly believe that all the projects planned will help attract visitors to the town and increase footfall, for the benefit of the local economy.”



Enhancement of the 240ft structure has included the removal of its redundant gondola base structure.



The development is being funded through Welsh Government.



Major works are also underway at the Pavilion Theatre where a new restaurant is being created as part of the major refurbishment.

