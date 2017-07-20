Three arrested in Rhyl after 'significant amount' of drugs recovered

THREE people were arrested and a large quantity of drugs were seized after police intercepted a vehicle.



Officers from the North Wales Police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team’s pro-active unit were involved in the operation. A “substantial” amount of white powder, believed to be a class A drug, was recovered and a 48-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both from the area, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.



A 35-year-old man, from outside the area, was also arrested.



Inspector Alwyn Williams said: “Those few in our communities who supply class A controlled drugs must realise there is a consequence to their actions. Drug related activities have a detrimental impact in our communities and undermine the excellent partnership work being untaken locally.



“I want to reassure the local community that we are taking this issue seriously,” Inspector Williams added.



“Further police activity is planned for the area, we will target individuals who persistently cause misery to local people and visitors.”



Anyone with information relating to the production and supply of controlled drugs should contact police on 101.