UPDATED: Flash flooding causes school closures in Rhyl and Prestatyn and damage caused to buildings

Due to severe flooding, Prestatyn High School will be closed on Thursday (July 20)

SCHOOLS have been forced to close their doors due to flash flooding.

Prestatyn High School put out a message to parents last night stating that it will be closed to pupils today (Thursday) after being hit by "severe" flooding.

Primary school Ysgol Clawdd Offa, Prestatyn, is also shut and will not reopen until September 6.

The school tweeted:

Please note that we haven't taken the decision to close lightly but the health and safety of our pupils is paramount. pic.twitter.com/t2B2H5AOYs — Ysgol ClawddOffa (@ClawddOffaYsgol) July 19, 2017

Other schools - forced to close their doors - include Bodnant Community School in Prestatyn, Ysgol Bryn Hedydd in Rhyl and Ysgol Emmanuel in Rhyl.

Ysgol Bryn Hedydd, however, is open for year six children.

North Wales was told to brace itself for thunderstorms yesterday (Wednesday). The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for "possibly severe, thunderstorms". The warning was is in force until 11.55pm.

Other places affected by the unfavourable weather included Home Bargains in Rhyl; water was said to be pouring through the roof.

Denbighshire County Council closed parts of Rhyl Leisure Centre and the Nova, Prestatyn, last night due to water which entered the buildings through the roof and also up through the floor drains.

A spokesperson from Rhyl Tourist Information Centre said: "There are also problems with flooding at Prestatyn High School, with two classrooms and a corridor affected. The school will be closed on Thursday as a result.

"Staff from the Council are working with colleagues from the emergency services to respond to the situation and will monitor weather forecasts for the latest updates."