Prestatyn primary school's anger after rubbish dumped on yard

A PRIMARY school’s deputy head was angry after rubbish had been fly-tipped on land near the children’s playing area.

Staff at Bodnant Community School in Prestatyn discovered a number of rubbish bags, a baby chair and a pram dumped on school property.

Deputy headteacher Delwen Potter told the Journal: “I was extremely cross when I discovered the rubbish.

“We had arranged for a ‘forest school’ to take place for the children but realised too late the rubbish was there and the activities couldn’t go ahead.” After being contacted by the Journal, a team from Denbighshire County Council promptly came to remove the rubbish.

A spokesman for the authority said: “We would like to thank the Journal for bringing this to our attention.

“The council provides county-wide recycling facilities, in addition to domestic and commercial refuse collection services, and as such, instances of fly-tipping will not be tolerated in Denbighshire.

“Any individuals caught fly-tipping will be prosecuted and residents are urged to work with the council to maintain a pleasant environment that everyone can enjoy by using the appropriate recycling service.” Mrs Potter said of the council’s prompt action: “They did a fantastic job. It was done in 20 minutes.

“As the children said, the fly-tipping is very dangerous and dangerous to their health. They were so upset they couldn’t take part in the forest school.

”It stopped them from learning and the staff were so disappointed anybody could do this to a school where there is little children playing.

“It’s beggared belief. The people who did this should be ashamed.

“Since the council cleared up, the children are now able to play there again and returned to the forest school for their learning – they were so happy with the council clearing the area.”