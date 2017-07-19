Work to create 156 new homes in Abergele to start in September

PLANS to build more than 150 homes on a site previously earmarked for a business park have been approved, despite fears about traffic management and congestion.



The new housing development in Abergele, on a 14.8 acre site which lies between the A547 and A55 North Wales Expressway, was debated by Conwy County Borough Council’s planning committee for more than an hour. Eventually, planners voted to grant conditional planning permission.



Developer Macbryde Homes plans to build 156 properties, ranging from two-bedroom, mews-style homes through to three-bedroom and four-bedroom detached family homes.



About 265 jobs are expected to be created, 92 of which will be involved in the construction of the site. Stuart Andrew, design manager at Macbryde Homes, said: “A growing local population in the Abergele area has meant that there is a real need for a development of this kind and we’re delighted that the local authority has recognised the level of investment that has gone in to our proposals.



“The vision for the site to form part of the business park was never fully realised and yet its proximity to established job opportunities and transport links make it ideal for residential development.



“Significant time and consideration has gone in to preparing our proposals to ensure that the development takes in to account the existing character of the landscape and local built environment, as well as its impact on existing and future traffic flows in the town.”



Macbryde say that whilst the North Wales Business Park was never fully finished, the facilities delivered – including a medical centre and pharmacy, along with the job opportunities and transport links – have made the remaining land “very suitable” for residential development.



The new properties will be constructed using a mix of limestone and render and redbrick and render, with grey roof tiles.



“Wide” roadways with footpaths either side will be flanked by grass verges and trees.



Work will start on the site, to be known as Bron Y Castell, in September.