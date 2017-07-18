Former Rhyl nurse marks 108th birthday with spot of tea and new card from the Queen

A FORMER’S children’s nurse celebrated her 108th birthday with her 103 year-old sister and a spot of afternoon tea.



Rachel Stanyer, a resident at St David’s Residential Home in Rhyl, was born in Thornbury, Gloucestershire. She worked as a children's nurse at the Royal Alexandra Hospital until she met her husband to be Joe, a farmer.



After their marriage in 1939 the couple lived in Marli near St Asaph and in 1948 they moved with their two children, Rosemary and Terry, to farm near Trefnant. Rachel has lived at St David's Residential Home since July 2009. She has four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and in September will have her first great-great-grandchild.



She celebrated her birthday on Saturday with her sister Rosemary and family and friends. Rhyl mayor, councillor Alan James and mayoress, Wynne Mullen-James, popped by for a visit. She also received a card from the Queen.



Daughter Rosemary Williams said: “My mother very much enjoyed the celebration which was a delightful afternoon tea provided by St David's



“My mother has been with at St David’s since 2009. She was born in Gloucestershire. Although her father was from Somerset, her mother was local to Cilcain and Nannerch, so when she was three years old the family, including her older sister Gwen, moved up to Brynford near Holywell where her sister Rosemary was born in 1914.



“She joins in with the activities at St David's when she feels able. Her secret to a long life is hard work and clean living."



The mayor and mayoress were joined by the Chair of Denbighshire County Council, Councillor Pete Prendergast and Rhyl East cllr Tony Thomas.



Rosemary added: “We would as a family like to thank St David's residents, staff and management for their kindness to Rachel and the wonderful celebration provided.”