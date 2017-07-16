Garnett century leads Abergele to Gwersyllt Park triumph

A STUNNING century from Ben Garnett guided Abergele to a 66-run triumph at Gwersyllt Park.

The opener was in mercurial form to give Gele a much-needed success against in their battle for North Wales Cricket League Division One survival, and Ed Rooney’s side now sit 17 points above the drop some ahead of their home clash with title chasing Dolgellau on Saturday.

Garnett produced a knock of genuine quality before he was skittled by Lewis Cole after making a sublime 116 to put his side in the ascendancy.

He was aided at the crease by Gareth Edwards (30), Mike Thompson (17) and David Williams (11), who were the only other batsmen to make it into double figures as they were all out for 234 from 48 overs.

Kalutharage Wijesekara proved to be the pick of the visiting bowlers after claiming four wickets for the loss of 61 runs from a nine over spell.

The hosts were able to claim the spoils thanks to a polished bowling performance from a number of squad members, with Mike Thompson helping himself to three wickets at a cost of just 14 runs to get them over the line.

The gifted duo of David Moulsen (2-22) and Rooney (2-42) also picked up a pair of scalps apiece, and despite a knock of 41 from Wijesekara it was not enough to prevent the away side from finishing on 168 all out from 34 overs of play.