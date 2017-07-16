In-form St Asaph stun title rivals Menai Bridge

IN-FORM St Asaph produced their most memorable win of the season with an 81-run success over North Wales Premier Division title rivals Menai Bridge.

Will Ryan’s side produced another memorable display on both sides of the ball to claim the spoils in convincing fashion over the one-time pacesetters, and the result leaves them just 22 points off top spot ahead of their trip to Hawarden Park on Saturday.

Despite the eventual result the home side did not start well at the crease after losing the talented pair of Arif Javed (9) and Nathanael Scott (8) to deliveries from Zach Ringrose and Gerallt Roberts, while Bridge skipper Dion Holden took the wickets of Will and Danny Ryan for 47 and four respectively.

Ringrose stepped up again to dispose of Jason Foulkes (6) and Paul Fleming (1) to end the day on 3-45 from 12 overs, but Mathew Ryan proved to be a much sterner proposition which ensured the hosts set a respectable total.

The opener smashed 12 boundaries on his way to 65 before he became Holden’s latest victim (3-51), and the hosts ended their allotted 50 overs on 206-8.

Foulkes got the city side off to a flyer with the quick-fire wickets of Holden (1), Danny Creek (13) and Robbie Jones (0), and the same bowler was also on hand to claim the wicket of Dion Owen (5) late on to record superb figures of 4-36 from 12 overs.

The visitors found runs hard to come by as Matt Bixby and Gethin Long contributed four and a duck before falling at the hands of David North, but opener and wicketkeeper Jack Gower continued his sensational form with the bat with another outstanding knock that left him unbeaten on 64.

His teammates could not replicate his stylish knock which led to their collapse, with Fleming helping himself to three lower order wickets for the loss of 39 runs as Bridge mustered just 125 all out in reply.