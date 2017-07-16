Battling Prestatyn draw with promotion chasing Orrell Red Triangle

A BATTLING display from Prestatyn earned them a creditable home draw with Liverpool and District Division One title chasers Orrell Red Triangle.

Gareth Boughey’s side remained resolute to claim a share of the spoils against their in-form opponents, and the Beach Close outfit now sit in eighth spot as they prepare for a trip to Birkenhead Park on Saturday.

The home side made a strong start in the field when Sheil Sethi ran out skipper Andrew Mottram on 15, while Kieron New took out the dangerous Rich Everett on 10.

The same bowler was also on hand to dispose of Matty Kirby (31) and Siddiq Patel (46) to finish an 18-over spell with figures of 3-69, with Adam Tidswell also picking up a pair of wickets for the loss of 31 runs after another impressive display with the ball.

Opening batsman Mathew Morgan was the standout performer with a knock of 50 before he was eventually caught off a Danny Pryde strike, but the visitors managed to set a target of 225-8 declared from 55 overs at the crease.

Things did not get off to a good start for the hosts as Boughey was despatched after making just eight, and David Harris (22), Sethi (18) and Danny Williams (0) also failed to post a significant score as they were all sent back to the pavilion by Afaq Ali Sartaj.

The overseas sensation was in ruthless form with the ball and also took the scalps of Robbie Rimmington, Joe Horton and Scott Williams to end the day with a sensational seven wickets for the loss of 29 runs.

All-rounder Ryan Westwell produced a number of eye-catching strokes on his way to an 11-boundary 59, and Prestatyn managed to hold on at the close of play with one wicket to spare after reaching 159-9.