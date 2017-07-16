Prestatyn Town fight back to claim win over Tranmere Rovers XI

PRESTATYN Town picked up another impressive pre-season victory with a 2-1 success at a Tranmere Rovers XI.

The Seasiders made it two wins in as many friendly fixtures ahead of their highly anticipated return to the Welsh Premier League, and Neil Gibson’s men will look to impress further when they host Litherland on Saturday.

After Noah Edwards had missed a good chance on two minutes, the home side capitalised on a fast break by opening the scoring on eight.

This provoked a strong response from the away side, who levelled matters on 26 minutes courtesy of the red-hot Zyaac Edwards, who made it four goals in his first two games for Town since joining the club last month.

Things almost got better for the visitors just before the break, but Ben Maher’s effort hit the side netting to ensure both teams went in level at the interval.

The impressive Noah Edwards turned on the style in the second half and was at the heart of everything good for the Seasiders, with the talented midfielder going close shortly after the restart.

Defender Reece Fairhurst as the next to go close when his head dropped narrowly wide, but they finally got their noses in-front on 76 minutes when Macaulay Taylor finished well after good work from Zyaac Edwards.

The home side went in search for a leveller in the closing stages, but the resolute Town rearguard managed to hold firm to extend their unbeaten start to their friendly fixtures.