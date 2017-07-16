Connolly and Rowlands make sensational Rhyl returns

RHYL have pulled off a major transfer coup with the signings of Mark Connolly and Tom Rowlands.

The talented duo have returned to the Corbett Sports Stadium to lead their charge for promotion, with the pair signing from Runcorn Town and Bala Town respectively.

Connolly was recently released by the Lakesiders after a seven-year spell which saw him contribute significantly to their rise to prominence, which included a sensational victory of The New Saints to claim the JD Welsh Cup last term.

The attacking midfielder, who made 145 top flight appearances for the Lilies before their relegation, has also turned out for Bangor City and can play a variety of positions which will prove invaluable to boss Niall McGuinness.

Rowlands re-joins the Lilywhites following a spell at Runcorn Town where he made 17 appearances for the NWCFL Premier Division side, scoring three times as they narrowly missed out on the title in third spot.

The playmaking central midfielder was part of the Rhyl side that secured the Huws Gray Cup in 2012, before starring in their promotion to the Welsh Premier League the following year.

After a frustrating time with injuries, he was eventually loaned out to Conwy Borough before leaving the club on a permanent basis.

Both new signings played a part in their clash with West Bromwich Albion U23s last weekend.