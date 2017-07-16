Rhyl hold their own against Premier League opposition

RHYL produced a pair of impressive performances against Premier League opposition as they continue preparations ahead of the new season.

Niall McGuinness’ men hosted both Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion over the last week in-front of bumper crowds at the Corbett Sports Stadium, and the Lilywhites emerged from both contests with enormous credit ahead of their tilt at the Huws Gray Alliance.

Wednesday’s clash against the Merseyside outfit saw them fall to a late 2-1 defeat, before a Baggie select XI showed their quality with a 4-0 success.

The Lilies made the perfect start against the Reds’ U23 outfit, with as Alex Titchener unleashing a thunderbolt from 25 yards past Shamal George to give the home side an early advantage.

The former Conwy Borough hitman almost doubled their advantage on 12 minutes when he dragged an effort wide after another eye-catching move, while Toni Gomes, Nathaniel Phillips and Matt Virtue all went close at the other end for the visitors throughout the half.

Gomes was on hand shortly before the break to nod home a leveller for the away side, and they managed to claim a deserved victory on 86 minutes courtesy of a penalty from Cameron Brannagan following an infringement from veteran defender Jamie Brewerton.

Despite the final result in Saturday’s clash, McGuinness’ side matched their opponents for the majority of the contest, before conceding four goals in the final 20 minutes.

The Lilywhites continued their pre-season fixtures against Brickfield Rangers on Tuesday night, before they host Altrincham Town on Saturday (3pm).

They also make the short trip to Nantwich on Tuesday, July 25.