Renewed appeal to mother of baby girl found at bus shelter in Towyn

Police are renewing their appeal to the mother of a new born baby girl found in Towyn on Tuesday morning.

A newborn baby girl, still connected to her umbilical cord, was discovered in a bus shelter, near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn at 7.15am.

Helen Douglas of North Wales Police said: “The new born baby girl was found in a bus shelter by the Magpie and Stump public house in Towyn on Tuesday morning. We want mum to know that she is being cared for in Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.”

“We are concerned about the mother’s health and are appealing for her to come forward by contacting me, Helen on 07835 923787. Likewise if you are a concerned friend, relative or neighbour of the mother you can also contact me on the same number.

"We want to ensure that the mother is provided with the medical support she needs.”

Officers are also appealing to any taxi drivers who may have been travelling along the main Towyn Coast Road (A548) between 11:30pm on Monday 10th July and 9am on Tuesday 11th July to come forward.

If anyone knows who the mother is or can provide any information which may assist in identifying her please contact North Wales Police by calling 101, quoting reference number V103529.