Charity ball and auction raises £6,000 for Glan Clwyd Hospital’s children’s wards

A CHARITY ball and auction was has raised over £6,000 for Glan Clwyd Hospital’s children’s wards.



Guests at the event held at the Oriel House, St Asaph enjoyed a three-course meal along with the auction and a raffle in aid of the hospital’s Rupert and Paddington wards.



Health care support worker David Jones said: “The night was excellent – so many people turned up.



”The money will go towards a major refurbishment for the wards.



”We want to make sure all the furnishings and toys are up to date and the unit to look brand new.



“We will be getting easy chairs for parents, which are recliners – so parents can get some rest as they are always sit in close proximity to their children and and we are looking at getting new toy stackers and chairs for the children.”



Prizes in the raffle included 90 items donated by the local community.



The main prize was a signed Manchester United football.



Guests were entertained by music from Carys McElroy and a hospital-based band.