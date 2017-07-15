Kinmel Bay woman leaves £150,000 in will to two pet charities

A DOG-lover and owner left two pet charities nearly £150,000 in her will.



The windfall, for Prestatyn’s Abandoned Animals Association and North Clwyd Animal Rescue, was generously left by Audrey Jones from Kinmel Bay. The bequests came out of the blue. Both charities have been looking after unwanted pets for many years.



North Clwyd Animal rescue was founded by Anne Owen in 1978. Anne knew Audrey who had a little Jack Russell cross called Sonny.



Anne said: “Audrey was a lovely person. Her neighbour has agreed to look Sonny while we take care of any vet’s bills.



“She had a number of dogs from us and had been saying for years that she would leave us a bequest but we never dreamed it would be for so much.”



Anne’s daughter Nicky Owen, also involved in the charity, added: “This was a very generous bequest and we’re very grateful and we do like to name the projects after the people who have left us the money.



“For example we have a café which is called Doris’s Bunker because the lady who left us a legacy used to serve food in a bomb bunker during the Second World War.



“We do have projects in mind for this money and are looking at a new kennels for our smaller dogs.”



The Abandoned Animal Association hopes to use the money to fence in the sensory garden it has created for animals at its Little Pydew home.



The charity was founded in 1986 by Olwen Edwards and has 15 dog kennels and eight cat pens though it also occasionally looks after homeless rabbits and guinea pigs.



Carol Roberts, manager, said: “This legacy is one of the biggest we have ever had – it was a lovely surprise because we didn’t know the lady.



“We’d like to use it to fence in the sensory garden where we have scented herbs as well as a sandpit and gravel and other things for the dogs to experience and this would allow us to let the dogs enjoy this off the lead.”