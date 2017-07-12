Splashing news as Rhyl water park plans given green light

PLANS to create a 'flagship' waterpark in Rhyl have been given the green light.



Members of Denbighshire County Council’s Planning Committee met today (Wednesday) in Ruthin and gave proposals - for a 1200 metre square water space, with indoor and outdoor flume rides - a big tick of approval.

The new water park will also boast children’s water play frame and slides, a double height children’s play activity zone, climbing facilities, party rooms, reception, sales areas, an outside Splash Pool, two wet splash pads, sun lounger areas and café terraces to provide wet play entertainment.

There will be beach ‘style’ cabanas in the outdoor splash zone and WC facilities, as well as a bar and terrace to cater for evening trade.



The Council formally supported the Waterpark proposal earlier this year – with the Council, Rhyl Town Council and Welsh Government providing financial support for the development.

The development will create 60 new jobs and is expected to attract 350,000 additional visitors to the town every year. Work will begin on site in September 2017 with the new facilities due to open in early 2019.

Councillor Alan James, mayor of Rhyl, said: “The water park development promises to bring a range of benefits to Rhyl, increasing visitor spend and establishing the town as a tourism destination. With planning permission secured, work can now start on developing what will be an amazing facility for local people and future visitors.



“The winds of change are blowing and the patience of the people of Rhyl will be rewarded with a facility we can all be proud of, one that puts our town firmly on the map."

Proposals have been drawn up in partnership with Alliance Leisure.

The town’s skate park is to be relocated to make room for the water park. Denbighshire County Council said they will consult with young people to co-design the skate park, with the new facility offering new, more attractive design features.

The paddling pool will be replaced by an outdoor splash pad and sun terrace, as part of the redevelopment.



Councillor Hugh Evans, leader of Denbighshire County Council, who is also the Cabinet Lead Member with responsibility for regeneration, said: “I’m truly delighted that the Council has formally given planning permission for the water park. It is a significant project for the Council in the efforts to redevelop the waterfront area, as well as increasing footfall in the town and creating jobs that will boost the local economy.



“This will be a unique attraction for residents as well as visitors and we can now plough ahead with making preparations to move onto the site after the summer”.