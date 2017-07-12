Gannet tangled in fishing line rescued from beach in Towyn

A SEABIRD tangled up in a fishing line and hooks has been rescued.

The gannet was found in the middle of Towyn beach on Sunday, July 9 with fishing lure with treble hooks and fishing line wrapped around its right leg and wing.



The line was wrapped so tightly that it prevented the gannet from walking or flying.



The RSPCA took the bird in to its care before transferring it to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich.

Mike Pugh, RSPCA inspector, said: “This poor gannet initially seemed bright and alert, but upon closer inspection was completely constrained by fishing litter.



“There’s clearly massive dangers to Wales’ wildlife by leaving discarded fishing litter out like this."

“Fortunately, we were able to rescue this gannet, who is now undergoing rehabilitation at a specialist wildlife facility. But not all animals trapped in fishing litter are as lucky as this gannet."

Rehabilitation of the bird is on-going at the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich. The fishing litter has been removed and support given to help the bird's swollen leg.

The bird will remain at the centre until it is ready to be returned to the wild.

Fishing litter - such as hooks, weights and lines - can cause injury and death to wildlife, by embedding or piercing skin, being swallowed, becoming wrapped around an animal, or entangling wildlife which can lead to starvation.



The charity publishes top tips for anglers, to help ensure fishing litter is disposed of appropriately.

