WATCH: Drama as fire breaks out at Tir Prince Fun Park in Towyn

FIRE crews rushed to a Towyn fairground after a blaze broke out at the park's maintenance office.



North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called on Sunday to Tir Prince Fun Park, on Towyn Road, just after 10.30am.



Appliances were sent from Rhyl and Abergele. There were no injuries.



The fire, which started near the go-kart track, is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.





Video: Spencer Crossley



A spokesman from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the blaze happened in a portable building, adding: “The fire was under control by 12.23pm.



“There was 100 per cent smoke and fire damage.”



Adam Williams, Tir Prince Director, said: "The fire started a couple of hours before the amusement park was due to open. Luckily it was noticed by the maintenance staff that were doing their pre opening ride safety checks.

"We believe the fire could have been started electrically. Sadly the unit was a maintenance office which housed several spare parts for all the rides, collected over the years. We now have to try and order as many spare parts that we think we may need. Many of the rides are manufactured in Europe and they close down for August, so hopefully we will be able to get the spares that we require.

"Nobody was hurt and the fire brigade were satisfied with how we handled the incident, fire collection point and access. We did manage to be fully operational within a couple of hours.

"I would just like to thank the fire brigade for the fast response and assistance."



Eye-witness Spencer Crossley captured a video on his phone of the fire.



Speaking to the Journal, he said: “I was at the fairground with a couple of friends.



“We spotted there was smoke from the back of the fairground and it escalated and changed from grey smoke to darkish brown.



“I took my phone out and phoned 999.



“When I spoke to the fire brigade, they didn’t say if anyone else had phoned to report it but a fire engine was along in minutes so there might have been one close by.



“The rides weren’t open at the time of the fire.



“The fire escalated to the point where it covered a lot of the sky – it was blowing towards the Colwyn Bay area.”