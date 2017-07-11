Road now open following incident between Towyn and Kinmel Bay

The scene this morning. Photo: Iain David Senior‏

A ROAD has now opened following an incident between Towyn and Kinmel Bay.

North Wales Police tweeted this morning: "Total Road Closure A548 - Towyn/Kinmel Bay Coast Road near railway bridge. Please avoid area."

The Journal has approached North Wales Police for more information.

A police helicopter was seen hovering over the area.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at approximately 7.20am this morning (Tuesday, July 11) by our colleagues at North Wales Police to Towyn Road, Towyn.

"We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle. No further details are available at present."