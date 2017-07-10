Bangor boxer Peter Salami to headline autumn Rhyl show

A BANGOR boxer will face the toughest test of his semi-professional career to date at an autumn show.

Peter Salami will be topping the bill at the British Boxing Union event on Saturday, November 25, which is being put on by promoter and former professional Craig Winter.

The gifted technician will be putting his BBU Super-Middleweight Championship on the line against big punching Mark Franks, who boasts pro experience and hails from the West Midlands.

Salami is regarded as one of the most complete fighters anywhere in the region, and he is a well-rounded boxer with incredible footwork and timing, with the slugger training with Mixed Martial Arts sensation Azi Thomas in the lead-up to the bout.

Winter, said: “This will undoubtedly be Salami's toughest test to date but a challenge that he is relishing in his bid to prove he is the best Super Middleweight on semi pro circuit in the UK.”

A host of other talented fighters from across North Wales are expected to feature on the card, which is expected to draw hundreds of spectators to the Forester Showbar at Lyons Robin Hood Camp.

This will be the second show of the year arranged by Winter, and comes on the back of the highly successful Crunch Time show at the same venue in March, which featured a standout bout between Ryan Mac and Mark Sweetman, with the former retaining his title via decision after a classy performance.

Mac and fellow Welsh champion Bryn Jones are also expected to perform on the bill, with Prestatyn's Sian Naomi Jones set to test her skills at the showcase.

Ticket details and further fights will be announced in due course, and anyone wishing to enquire about taking part in the spectacle can do so by contacting Mr Winter via Facebook.