Two teenagers accused of murder of Rhyl shop keeper to go on trail in October

Two teenage boys accused of the murder of a Rhyl shopkeeper go on trial in October.

The two youths, one aged 15 and one 16, appeared in the dock at Mold Crown Court this afternoon.

Both are charged following allegations that Amarjeet Singh-Bhaker was stabbed to death on April 30 this year.

The youths, who cannot be publicly identified because of their ages but both are local to the Rhyl area, both pleaded not guilty this afternoon to murder, wounding with intent and violent disorder.

Both were remanded in custody and the trial was fixed for October 3 at Mold.

It could take some six weeks.

The judge and barristers in the case conducted today’s hearing without their wigs in view of the ages of the defendants.

It was directed that the defendants would be able to sit in the well of the court with a family member and member of the prison service during their trial.

Mr Singh-Bhaker is said to have been stabbed during an incident at Prince Edward Avenue in Rhyl.

He was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan but later died.

Five men, including a youth, from the Greater Manchester area, have been charged with violent disorder in relation to the same incident.

They did not appear today but were represented by barristers.

A man had been charged with possessing a firearm and was due to appear at the local magistrates’ court, said prosecuting barrister.