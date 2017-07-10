Bryan Adams performed a rocking gig to thousands of fans in Colwyn Bay

THOUSANDS of music fans gathered in Colwyn Bay for an evening of rock music from Bryan Adams.

It is believed 10,000 fans of the Canadian singer-songwriter turned out to see him perform his rocking set on Sunday at Eirias Park.

Gates opened at 4pm to allow fans to filter into the stadium in preparation for the show.

Support act, British artist Jamie Lawson, took to the stage around 7pm to perform a catalogue of songs along with his hit songs Wasn’t Expecting That and Don’t Let Me Let You Go.

The Ivor Novello award wining singer-songwriter was the first to be signed to Ed Sheeran’s record label, Gingerbread Man.

He joked with the Colwyn Bay gig goers when he played one of his new track co-written with the star, saying: “It's kind of a law that you have to write a song with Ed Sheeran!”

Adams took to the stage shortly before 8pm to perform around a two hour set which featured some of his classic tracks including Summer of 69, Run to You and Heaven and tracks from his most recent album Get Up.

The Canadian singer took to his social media pages after the gig and posted: “Wales, UK rocked tonight! Cheers!” with a video of the crowd singing along to his song C’mon Everybody.

Tim Powell, director with concert promoter Orchard, said: "It's been another brilliant weekend at Eirias Stadium - great performances, terrific atmospheres with crowds of over 25,000, and wonderful weather, what more do you need.

“We have a very close relationship with the great team at Conwy Council, and with sponsors like the Principality, which enables us to attract high calibre artists like we saw this weekend to north Wales.

“The local community seems to love it, and we know it's welcomed by local businesses as a significant benefit to the regional economy.

“We can't wait to come back next summer, and have already started thinking of possible stars to grace the Eirias stage."