Volunteers needed to help transport people to memory cafe in Kinmel Bay

VOLUNTEERS are being sought to ferry people to and from a memory cafe.



The cafe is hosted once a month by Home Instead Social Care at Kinmel Bay Library. Pastor Ben Lines, of Kinmel Bay Church, has pledged the use of the church's 14 seater minibus – but drivers are needed.



Darren Millar, AM for Clwyd West, is backing the appeal.



He said: “It is fantastic news that Kinmel Bay Church has made this minibus available to transport people to and from the memory cafe, but drivers are needed to operate the service.



“The cafe – for people with memory problems, their carers, family and friends – runs on the last Monday of every month at 2pm, so the drivers would be required for a few hours at this time.”



Home Instead Social Care would like to hear from any who has D1 on their license who feels they might be able to help. People who took their driving test after January 1997 will not have been granted the D1 licence, and will therefore have to take a separate D1 test to get the D1 minibus licence.



Lucie Williams, community relations and recruitment manager at Home Instead Senior Care Conwy and Denbighshire, said: “Transport to the cafe is a problem for some people and I am therefore pleased that – for a small fee to cover fuel cost for using the vehicle - we will be able to get people to the cafe who may not otherwise have been able to access the service.”



Pastor Ben added: “I am pleased that the church has been able to assist in making it (the cafe) more accessible.”



Any willing volunteer drivers should telephone Lucie on 01745 772154