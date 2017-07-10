Rhyl open pre-season campaign with City of Liverpool success

A GOOD start to pre-season for Rhyl saw them secure a 2-1 win over City of Liverpool at the Corbett Sports Stadium.

Niall McGuinness’ side began their busy preparations ahead of their promotion tilt with a hard-working display that was rewarded with a late winner from Tom Hartley, and the Lilies’ boss will be hoping to see further progression on Wednesday when they host Liverpool U23s (7.30pm).

The home side started brightly and went ahead on 13 minutes when Tom Creamer nodded a header past the keeper from close range after an impressive team move.

Despite dominating for long periods following the goal, the hosts were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way and they were made to pay on 38 minutes when the Merseyside outfit levelled matters against the run of play.

Both teams then had good spells in the second half but it was the away side who had the best opportunities as Rory Crowther was forced into great saves from both long and close-range, before a golden chance was smashed over the bar inside the area.

They visitors were punished for ill-discipline on 87 minutes when Hartley stroked a sublime free-kick into the bottom corner via the post from 25 yards to secure the triumph.

A large crowd is expected on Wednesday when the likes of Welsh international Harry Wilson come to town with the Reds, and following the clash the Lilies then take on a West Bromwich Albion XI on Saturday (3pm).