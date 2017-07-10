Struggling Abergele no match for table topping Northop

ABERGELE were unable to cause a stir at the North Wales Division One summit as they fell to a seven-wicket defeat at table toppers Northop.

A disappointing batting display from the newly promoted side left them with little hope of gaining a shock victory, and Ed Rooney’s men are now just seven points above the drop zone ahead of their trip to Gwersyllt Park on Saturday.

Home bowler Andy Poynton was in ruthless form throughout his 12 over spell, and he took out the opening duo of Ben Garnett and Gareth Edwards for two and 19, before removing the dangerous David Williams after he made an encouraging 11.

The same bowler was also on hand to send Richard Marsh-Evans (0), Sam Painter (3) and Wasim Ali (0) back to the pavilion in quick succession to end with sensational figures of 6-37.

He was ably assisted by brother Mark, who claimed a pair of wickets for the loss of 21 runs, while Bart Ryan-Beswick took two lower order scalps at the cost of just nine runs as the visitors collapsed to 74 out all after a disastrous effort at the crease.

Gele fought admirably to try and salvage something from the game, with Garnett ousting Lloyd Hayes and Ben Beaver for four and a duck, with Karl Higgins trapping Harry lbw after the opener contributed 15.

That was as good as it got for the away side, with Matty Williams (32*) and Chris Brooks (16*) getting the promotion hopefuls over the line after just 16 overs and the loss of three wickets.