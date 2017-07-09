Five star Tidswell leads Prestatyn to Skelmersdale win

A FIVE-star bowling display from Adam Tidswell was the catalyst behind Prestatyn’s five wicket victory at Skelmersdale.

The out-of-form side produced a much-improved display on both sides of the ball to secure the triumph, and Gareth Boughey’s side now occupy seventh spot in Liverpool and District Division One ahead of their clash with promotion chasing Orrell Red Triangle at Beach Close on Saturday.

The visiting skipper wasted no time in making an impact when he disposed of openers Ben and Jordan Maddocks for 25 and 10 respectively, while the dangerous Saurabh Ambre made just four before he was trapped lbw by Scott Williams.

Skipper Martyn Brierley contributed 29 before he became Tidswell’s first victim of the afternoon, and the same bowler was on hand to despatch Tom Newark (37), Inderdip Singh (24), Matty Wright (24) and Harry Marston (8) on his way to sensational figures of 5-47 from a 14 over spell.

Danny Pryde also helped himself to a wicket when he took out Barry Leadbetter when on 14 as the home side were all out for 196 from 50 overs at the crease.

Despite losing Boughey early on when he played an Aqib Nawaz delivery into the hands of Ben Maddocks on two, fellow opener Ryan Westwell took charge of proceedings with a polished 42 to set them on their way.

Batsman David Harris made a promising 18 before becoming Nawaz’s latest scalp, with an unbeaten half century from Sheil Sethi (51) virtually guaranteeing them a much-needed triumph.

A knock of 43 from Williams aided their cause further as they reached their required total for the loss of four wickets after just 36 overs of play.