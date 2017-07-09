Edwards fires treble as Prestatyn Town rout FC Queen's Park

PRESTATYN Town got their pre-season campaign underway with a resounding 9-3 success at FC Queen’s Park.

Despite the emphatics result it was the Huws Gray Alliance outfit that went ahead on two minutes when a deft chip found its way past Ryan Roberts.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who levelled maters on nine minutes through a Noah Edwards strike, and brother Zyaac was on hand turn in a James Stead free-kick on 25 to give them the lead.

Things got even better for Town soon after when a fine Stead effort doubled their advantage, and efforts from Michael Parker, Jack Higgins and Zyaac Edwards gave them a comfortable cushion at the interval.

After the break saw new signing Edwards mark his debut with a hat-trick when he finished off a fine team move, and the Seasiders added an eighth on 59 minutes when Jack Kenny unleashed a 25-yard drive into the top corner.

The same player was on hand to round off the scoring for the away side on 65 minutes when the gifted forward calmly rounded the home stopper before slotting into an empty net, and although Park produced a pair of consolation goals towards the end of the contests it could not prevent the Welsh Premier League side from securing an

impressive win on their first outing since they were promoted to the top flight.

Neil Gibson’s side will travel to the Wirral this Saturday to take on a Tranmere Rovers XI (3pm), before they entertain Flint Town United on July 28 at the Motion Finance Stadium (7.45pm).