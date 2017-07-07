Rhyl High School to re-open its doors on Monday following 'Grenfell cladding fears'

A HIGH school which was forced to close its doors following 'Grenfell cladding fears' is to re-open its doors on Monday.

Denbighshire County Council carried out a review of fire safety measures at Rhyl High School after it emerged that cladding - used as part of the high school’s new building - came from the same manufacturer which provided the cladding for Grenfell Tower.

Parents of pupils at the school were sent a letter informing them that the school would close on Thursday and Friday (today) so checks could be carried out.

Safety management at the school was also reviewed as a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: "We can confirm that the school will re-open as normal on Monday.

"A decision was taken to close the school on Wednesday (July 5) after information was received that the cladding used as part of the high school’s new building came from the same manufacturer which provided the cladding for Grenfell Tower.

"Whilst the Council and the school believed that the fire safety measures and extensive checks carried out as part of the new building works at Rhyl High School were sound, it was decided to review all fire risk assessments and safety management at the school, purely as a precautionary measure. There was nothing to suggest an increase in risk of fire at the school."

Tests - carried out over the closure - have confirmed that the school’s fire safety procedure is fully compliant and the cladding creates no additional risk of fire.

The spokesperson added: "Both the council and the school are also satisfied that the safety management procedures are sound – including the use of sprinklers, fire alarms and evacuation procedures.

"The council and Rhyl High School recognise that closing the school for two days will have had an impact, but firmly believe that the safety of pupils was paramount and that additional safety checks were necessary."

It has been three weeks since the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14; a fire tore through the building causing devastation. At least 87 died and more than 70 were injured.