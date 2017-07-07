World disco dancing title joy for Rhyl's Emily, 15

A TEENAGE dancer has clinched a world title.



Emily Carr, 15, won the under-16 starter category at the World Championships for Freestyle Disco Dancing in Blackpool.



The Ysgol Emrys Ap Iwan pupil, who lives in Rhyl, attends Starmakers Dance School at the town’s leisure centre and has been training under Heather Farrell and Jackie Pell for two years.



In the prestige event held at the famous Winter Gardens, she competed against 42 dancers from countries as far and wide as Norway, South Africa, Germany and Sweden.



Emily danced through five heats to win through to a six-dancer final before taking the crown.



Her mum Marie Carr said: “She has already achieved so much and grown in confidence.



“She astounds me with her determination and works so hard to be the best she can be. She can’t believe she won – she is absolutely over the moon. We were watching in the audience.



“She got to the finals and then we couldn’t believe it. This dramatic music was played and it was announced that she had been awarded under-16 starter world champion. It was magnificent watching her dance.



“We felt so so proud – I had goosebumps.”



Emily used to do horse-riding before she got into dancing.



She took part in the championship event alongside her friend, Mia Fisk.



Last year she competed at the British Championships where she won the under-16 beginner title.



Marie added: “She has made so many lifelong friends at Starmakers.



“We can’t recommend the school enough.”