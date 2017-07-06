Councillors to discuss demolition of Rhyl skate park and to give nod to waterpark plans

PROPOSALS to demolish the skate park to build a waterpark and leisure attraction in Rhyl will be put to planners next Wednesday.



Denbighshire County Council’s Planning Committee will discuss plans for the new leisure attraction – initally termed an aquatic centre - which is expected to be built on a site between the Sky Tower and Drift Park on West Parade. The site is currently home to a skate park, kiosk buildings and a paddling pool.



The new waterpark will boast an indoor leisure pool with flumes, slides, changing facilities, children’s play area and indoor and outdoor seating areas. The existing paddling pool will be upgraded and incorporated into the new facility.



Plans have been recommended for approval.



A document into the project reads: “The application proposes the erection of what is referred to as a ‘waterpark and leisure attraction’, which is to be facilitated by the demolition of the existing skate park and ancillary retail huts to the north of West Parade in Rhyl.



“The building would take the form of two linked ‘wedges’ with curved roofs. The overall height of the building would range from 14.5 metres at the highest point to seven metres at the lowest point.”



The documents notes there has been a number of responses to plans following a consultation.



Rhyl Town Council, alongside a number of campaigners, have called for a replacement skate park to be created.



The document goes on to state: “Regarding the comments of the Town Council relating to the loss of the skate park, a replacement skate park is not part of the proposal. However the Agent has been asked to address this issue and advise what the Councils plans are in relation to the provision of an alternative facility. Their response is awaited.”



Other redevelopments – being carried out around the site – include the revamp of the Pavilion at East Parade, a new hotel and restaurant.



The Sky Tower has also undergone a makeover.