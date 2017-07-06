Rhyl all-star pantomime cast announced for 2017

THIS YEAR’S Rhyl pantomime cast have now been announced for Sleeping Beauty.

Following last year’s enormous success and record breaking panto - Peter Pan – UK Productions proudly present another spectacular pantomime jam-packed with smash-hit songs, stunning sets, spectacular costumes and an all-star cast.

The cast includes Coronation Street’s ‘Janice Battersby’ Vicky Entswistle as the Bad Fairy, Channel 5’s Milkshake Presenter Amy Thompson as Sleeping Beauty, Hollyoaks’ ‘Kathy Barnes’ Sarah Jane Buckley as the Good Fairy, The Queen of pantomime dames - Charles Burden as Nanny Glucose – and back by popular demand Wales’ very own Sean Jones as Silly Billy, who is returning to us for his 6th consecutive pantomime.

All this together with a full supporting cast including The Gay Harris Dancers and North Wales School of Dance. Vicky Entwistle plays the wicked fairy Carabosse; Vicky studied drama at

Gareth Owen, Theatre Manager said: “The tale of Sleeping Beauty is renowned worldwide as one of the most magical and enchanting of all.

“Rhyl Pavilion’s 27th pantomime will be a beauty of a show, definitely not to be missed.”

Sleeping Beauty runs from Wednesday, December 13 to Saturday, January 6. Tickets are priced from just £9.50. Booking now on 01745 330000 or a www.rhylpavilion.co.uk.