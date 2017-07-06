Rhyl Air Show promises high-flying thrills

THE world-famous Red Arrows display team will take to the skies above Rhyl Seafront and entertain thousands of people this August.



Rhyl Air Show will be held on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27. Other performers taking to the sky include the RAF aerobatic display team, confirmed for the Sunday, alongside the Dakota, Spitfire and Hurricane, confirmed to attend on both days.



The event is organised by Denbighshire County Council and supported by Rhyl Town Council.



Jamie Groves, Head of Facilities, Assets and Housing, said: “The Red Arrows are a huge favourite with visitors to the Rhyl Air Show. The Air Show is always an important date in our calendar and I’m certain that this year will be no different.



“The show brings in tens of thousands of people on to the promenade and provides a huge boost to our local economy, with those visitors spending money in our shops, restaurants and hotels”.

A full schedule for the show is expected to be available soon.