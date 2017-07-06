83-year-old Rhyl man does daredevil stunt for Ty Gobaith

AN 83-year-old man has taken to the skies strapped to the wing of an aeroplane to raise money for a children’s hospice charity.

Gwyn Williams, 83 from Rhyl, raised more than £2,000 by taking part in a wing-walking challenge in memory of a little girl who was a relative of his wife and was cared for by Ty Gobaith/Hope House.

Gwyn said: “The walk went exceptionally well – I was really looking forward to it.

“To me this is an exceptionally good cause to raise money for.

”We have recently lost a three-year-old member of our family who was cared for by Ty Gobaith and the care they gave was unbelievable – it really was just outstanding.

”This wing walk was exactly 12 months to the week from when Mali passed away.”

Gwyn who performed his daredevil stunt in Selby, Yorkshire, said: “I have two very bad knees so I couldn’t do a free fall!

”I decided to do this instead and was really looking forward to it. I wasn’t nervous!

“I was determined to do this and I managed to climb up onto the wings – I was so glad I did it. It was throughly enjoyable and I would definitely do it again.

“For the next challenge, me and my daughter will be taking part in the zip-wire challenge.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Gwyn is urged to visit his fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nerys-murphy.