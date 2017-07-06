Prestatyn primary school no longer in need of "significant improvement"

A SCHOOL has been removed from a list of establishments requiring "significant improvement" by Estyn.



A monitoring report has revealed that Ysgol Clawdd Offa, in Prestatyn, has made “sufficient” progress in relation to the recommendations following a core inspection in February 2016.



Last year, an inspection report deemed the school’s performance and prospects for improvement as adequate. Standards of reading were said to be too low, especially in the Foundation Phase, more able pupils were said not to consistently achieve as well as they could, too many pupils eligible for free school meals performed less well than other pupils and attendance levels needed improvement.



The monitoring report found progress had now been made.



The report read: “The school’s provision to develop pupils’ reading skills is beginning to raise standards. A whole school approach to teaching phonics and regular guided reading sessions at key stage two provide pupils with valuable opportunities to develop and use their reading skills. Events such as author visits and Roald Dahl Day enhance the taught curriculum well and promote enthusiasm for reading amongst most pupils.



“The school now uses performance data to monitor the progress of specific groups of pupils effectively. Teachers use this information appropriately to create individual challenge plans for pupils who are more able and for those eligible for free school meals.”



Recommendations – to improve pupils’ use of the Welsh language outside of Welsh lessons and to improve attendance - had also been addressed.



“The school promotes the Welsh language successfully. Pupils receive frequent opportunities and encouragement to develop their speaking skills,” the report stated.



“The school has developed a good range of strategies to improve attendance of all pupils. These include beneficial work with support agencies and an effective reward system. Rewards include weekly attendance certificates, class celebration assemblies and suitable prizes.”



The school also addressed issues in relation to safeguarding and making sure staff had detailed job descriptions.