Rhyl High School to close until next Monday over cladding fears

FEARS over cladding have prompted a school to close its doors until next Monday.

Parents of pupils at Rhyl High School have been sent a letter after the school was informed by Denbighshire County Council that: "The external cladding sheet used (in the school development) is manufactured by the same company as that which provided the cladding for the Grenfell Tower."

The letter is keen to stress that the application of the product in Rhyl "differs vastly" to how it was used in the Grenfell Tower and other tower blocks.

It states: "Rhyl High School is not high rise or residential.

"Occupation levels are much lower.

"Firebreaks have been installed vertically and horizontally.

"A full coverage fire alarm and sprinkler system is installed.

"The design was approved by a fire engineer."

Headteacher Claire Armitstead said: "I am not however willing to risk our children's safety and will therefore be closing the school Thursday and Friday whilst a full assessment in undertaken.

"I'm sure you understand that I have not make this decision quickly or easily and hope you will support me in it."

A spokesperson from Denbighshire County Council said: "The Council’s Property team has been dealing with a significant number of enquiries regarding residential and corporate buildings in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London and it has taken some time to confirm the exact specification of materials from external design teams on certain projects.

"Following consultation with the development team, Denbighshire County Council can confirm that the external cladding sheet used is manufactured by the same company as that which provided the cladding for Grenfell Tower.

"However, as a result of new information emerging regarding the fact that the cladding comes from the same manufacturer, it has been decided to close the school on Thursday and Friday whilst a full risk assessment and review of the safety management is carried out as a precautionary measure. There is nothing to suggest an increase in risk of fire at the school."

The council went on to say that the fire safety measures and extensive checks carried out as part of the new building works at Rhyl High School were "sound".

The spokesperson added: "The council is confident that any aluminium cladding panels used on Denbighshire County Council buildings represents a minor risk.

However, in recognition of the doubt currently being cast on these products, the council will review the Fire Risk Assessments in place, where these products have been used, with particular emphasis on fire escape and emergency arrangements.

"The council and the school will provide an update on the position when it becomes available."

It has been three weeks since the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14; a fire tore through the building causing devastation. At least 87 died and more than 70 were injured.