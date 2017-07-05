Flash floods and thunderstorms set to hit Wales

A FLASH flood warning has been issued for much of Wales.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for parts of England and Wales.

Intense downpours are expected which could cause possible flooding to roads, homes and businesses. The warning is in place until 2am on Friday.

A statement on the Met Office website reads: "Isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales from early Thursday morning before clearing by early Friday.

"While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing the threat of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses. Lightning and hail may be additional hazards."

Rural insurer NFU Mutual is warning people across the UK to prepare for intense rain and thunderstorms forecast.

“When extreme weather strikes our first priority is to get immediate, practical help to people whose families and animals have been put at risk,” said Tim Price, NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist.



“While it is hard to accurately predict the path and intensity of summer storms, flash floods can put lives of both people and livestock at risk and cause devastating damage – particularly in hilly areas when run-off after heavy rainfall turns stream into raging torrents and threatens homes and businesses in the valleys below."

Regions expected to be affected by the downpours in Wales include: Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.