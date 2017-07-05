MP Chris Ruane promoted to Shadow Cabinet

VALE of Clwyd MP Chris Ruane has been appointed to the front bench as part of Labour’s Shadow Cabinet.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has appointed Mr Ruane as Shadow Minster for Wales.

The move follows Mr Corbyn’s sacking of three minsters following the Brexit rebellion.

Mr Ruane said: “It is an honour to be appointed to the Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Minister for Wales.

“The Vale of Clwyd, North Wales and Wales need a strong voice during these turbulent times of Brexit negotiations and I intend to make sure these areas are not forgotten by the Conservative Government over the next two years.

“The next two years will be some of the most important we have faced as a country for quite some time but sadly we have a Government which is not only bereft of ideas, it is also rudderless so it is paramount that we, in the Labour Party, ensure it is properly held to account so that the country does come out with the best Brexit deal possible.

“As someone who helped get Denbighshire and Conwy included in the Objective One funding programme I intend to do all I can to ensure we do not lose out as the country leaves the EU.

“We also need to ensure the Government is held to account not only over the pay freeze, which is hammering the public sector but also the increasing cost of living, which is hammering everyone, particularly those on low pay.

“As Shadow Minister for Wales, I intend to make sure these issues stay firmly on the agenda.”