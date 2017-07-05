Abergele amputee teen who battled osteosarcoma takes a spin in playboy's super car

A SUPER-car loving hotel owner, millionaire and self-styled ‘flash playboy’ left a teenager in a ‘spin’ after taking him for a drive around London in a Lamborghini Murciélago.



Danny Lambo – whose real surname is Karne but known as Lambo because of his passion for extra-loud super cars – arranged for Harrison Sanders, from Abergele, to take a trip in his orange Lamborghini after hearing about the 19-year-old’s plight.



Harrison was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2014.



In January 2015, after a “horrendous fight”, he had his left leg amputated from above the knee.



The Llandrillo College student launched a campaign and raised £30,000 target to buy a prosthetic limb.



He has also set up a charity – Harrison16Fund – which aims to help young people and children affected by sarcomas, primary bone cancer.



Janine Sanders, Harrison’s mum, said: “We just sent Danny a message on social media to ask if Harrison could maybe see one of his super cars on our next visit to London.



“He messaged back to our absolute surprise and said he would be happy to take Harri for a spin when we were next in London.



“We then went to London as we had been invited by the Hamlyn Robotic Centre, Imperial College in London to the Hamlyn Centre’s 10th anniversary Symposium.



“Danny arrange for Rocky9 Productions to meet us at our hotel. We chatted to them about our charity and osteosarcoma, which they filmed.



“Danny spoke to us in great detail about Harrison’s battle with bone cancer and the charity we had set up.



“He then flipped up the ‘scissor’ doors and helped Harrison into the passenger seat. They set off from Kensington and drove all round central London.”



Janine said that her son is a “huge fan” of supercars and found the trip with Danny “amazing”.



She added: “He said it was surreal as people were stopping to take pictures. Danny was charming.



“He was really interested in learning about osteosarcoma as it was something he had never come across.



“Rocky9 Productions filmed Harri talking to Danny about his battle and about what osteosarcoma was.



“They even filmed us talking about our charity and how we are working towards providing breaks to children who have been through a similar time to Harri,” Janine said.



Harrison had surgery last November to shave the bone in his stump due to growth. This has caused a delay in terms of having an NHS starter leg fitted.



Janine said: “Harri is always willing to talk about his battle with cancer and life as an amputee, to raise awareness. He is proud of his scars – to him they are his battle scars.”



l To find out more or to donate to Harrison’s charity, go online at gofundme.com/harrison16fundcharity