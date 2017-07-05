Rhyl Rugby Club ready to make dream move

RHYL Rugby Club are ready to make their dream move back into the town after receiving a of £490,000 grant towards the £1.5 million project.

The Welsh Government’s decision to approve funding to help the development of a centre of excellence has been hailed as a game changer for the project to bring a community centre with social, changing and playing facilities to Tynewydd Road.

The club has been able to attract other grants to help boost the funds required to complete a scheme that will not only enable the club to move from its present base at The Waen, St Asaph, but to also provide a major sports and leisure centre for Rhyl.

The club has been granted planning permission to build a clubhouse with private function rooms, bars, meeting

facilities, a gymnasium, a kitchen and changing rooms as well as rugby pitches, floodlighting and car parking at Tynewydd Road playing fields, with an interim lease of 25 years and a full 125-year lease to be provided by Denbighshire County Council.

Richard Greenwood, the club’s chairman and a former England internationalrugby player, who is spearheading the project, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Welsh Government has seen the potential that this project can bring for the wider community of Rhyl and that the rugby club, building on its proud achievements in providing a vibrant community hub, can work effectively with local organisations in the future.

“We are also grateful to the support that we have received from local political representatives, Denbighshire County Council, Rhyl Town Council, and our Assembly Member, Ann Jones, and the wider local community.

“The development of the project owes much to the support of the WelshRugby Union, who also provided additional funding. Sport Wales and WREN are also significant funders of the scheme.

“At a time of close public scrutiny of Government funding it is important to recognise that the rugby club is itself the major funder of the project in that it is investing the proceeds of the sale of its two major assets to develop a community and sporting hub of which the whole of Rhyl can be proud.”

Ms Jones said “I’m pleased to see that the rugby club’s application to provide a new facility including community facilities in Rhyl will provide an opportunity for many more from the area to participate in sport.

“This also offers an opportunity for residents in Rhyl to have much needed community facilities and state of the art sports facilities in the South East of Rhyl.”

Rhyl town councillor Keith Jones, who was club captain in the early 1980s, and still at 60 a regular member of the club’s second team, said: “I know the whole of the town had given us its backing, so I am delighted that the Labour controlled Welsh Government has agreed to help our exciting project.

“I had just started playing for the club when they moved to their present base in the Waen, near St Asaph, in the 1970s.

”The prospect of finally having a first class playing area in my home town will certainly put any thoughts of hanging my boots up on hold.”

Cllr Jones, who was formerly a teacher of physics and PE at the adjoining Rhyl High School, continued: “The young people of Rhyl East have limited play and recreational facilities and this centre of excellence for the whole community is a wonderful development.

“Our current social club base on Vale Road is also used by a wide range of community and social groups, and these partnerships will continue. The new site and facilities will become a vibrant community hub, working effectively with local organisations in the future.”

Work will start on site in early July, initially aiming to improve the playing surface whilst also reducing the amount of surface water spilling over in to adjacent and neighbouring areas.

“The playing surface will be reseeded and, favourable weather permitting, should be ready for late summer 2018.”

It is anticipated that building work will commence on site in the early autumn.