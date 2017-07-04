Stars of television and silver screen present awards at Prestatyn High School ceremony

A TELEVISION actress and silver screen star joined pupils to celebrate their “inspiring” achievements.



Rhyl’s Spencer Wilding, Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, attended and presented prizes at Prestatyn High Schools Record of Achieving Awards ceremony along with Hollyoaks and X-Factor contestant Rachel Adedeji.



The traditional end of year school Oscar ceremony was hosted at the Pavilion Theatre in Rhyl.



House winners included: Euan Millar (Jupiter), Jenna Bagnall (Saturn), Matthew lamb (Mercury), Matthew Rowlands Jones (Neptune), Nina Hyland (Orion X), Erin Shanks (Orion Y), Cory Simcock (Pluto), Emily Edwards (Mars) and Niamh McCormack (Venus).



Spencer Wilding with Luke Davies



The first ever Headteachers award was presented to Rhuddlan’s Luke Davies, who suffered a spinal stroke on new year’s eve 2015. The teenager inspired his friends to fundraise towards lifesaving treatment. The award was presented by Spencer for his “grit, determination, inspirational return to school” and desire to succeed.



The glittering evening featured performances from Katie Sheridan, Bethan Tomkins, India Jamieson and Jack Wynn. School staff played and sang their own rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill.



Rachel said: “It was great to be a part of this celebration. I’ve met some of the inspiring bright stars of the future.



Spencer added: “What a fantastic and positive night after all the hard work these kids put into their GCSEs and school work. It’s great to celebrate their success”.



Neil Foley, who has just completed his first full year at the helm of the high school, said: “I’m so proud of the achievements of year 11 and I know that they will have bright futures ahead of them.



“I’ve started to implement a raft of changes which will continue in the future and ensure that success will be a great part of this top achieving school.”