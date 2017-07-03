Rhyl pupil takes part in triathlon in memory of beloved taid

A YOUNG boy has raised £520 for Cancer Research UK in memory of his grandad by completing a triathlon.

Seven-year-old Freddie Jones, from Rhyl, has now brought in a total of £1,745 for the charity since January 2016.

Freddie, a pupil at Ysgol Dewi Sant, embarked on his fundraising after seeing a young girl with cancer on TV but it took on a greater significance when his taid, Dave Foulkes, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in October and died on New Year’s Eve.

Freddie arranged a football match to raise money in January and then more recently decded to take part in the Ruthin TriStars triathalon.

His mum, Lisa Foulkes, said: “Up until March this year, Freddie had never swam a length – but his commitment and determination means he is now able to swim 20 lengths at a time.

“All his family and friends are so proud of him.

“He's an amazing, thoughtful little boy but he wouldn't be able to do this without the support he has received from everyone over the past months – with particular appreciation to Co-op, who agreed to sponsor him.”

Freddie’s JustGiving page is still open for donations. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lisa-Jones85