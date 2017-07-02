Rhyl boss McGuinness talks up side ahead of pre-season opener

RHYL start their pre-season campaign this Saturday when they host City of Liverpool at the Corbett Sports Stadium (3pm).

Manager Niall McGuinness’ newly assembled squad started training last week and the Lilies’ boss will run the rule over his side against the Merseyside team, who won promotion to the Premier Division of the Hallmark Security North West Counties League at the end of last season.

This is a start of a busy pre-season for the Huws Gray Alliance promotion hopefuls, with nine matches against some high-profile opposition scheduled before they host Guilsfield on the opening day.

McGuinness, said: “Before pre-season training started we have assembled a squad with the talent and experience I believe that can mount a very serious challenge to secure a return to the Welsh Premier League.

“This time last year we started pre-season with a large number of trialists and the squad was added to significantly between the first match of pre-season and the first game of the season, with only six from the first line up of the season being with the club at the start of pre-season.

“The players have been recruited carefully to ensure that we have the knowhow for success and players like James Brewerton, Gerwyn Jones and Tony Davies will bring that stability, in midfield additions such as Tommy Creamer and Sam Downey will give me some great creative options whilst up front Shelton Payne, Alex Titchiner and Cory Williams will challenge most of the defences in the league.

“This season the club have given me the resources to bring in the players who can turn the fortunes of Rhyl FC around, I’m excited at what this team can offer, the lessons of last season have been learnt and I’m determined to lead this club to success this season.”